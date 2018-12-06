Maryland State Police arrest 90 year-old former headmaster for multiple rapes in the 1960s

Maryland State Police have arrested a Prince George’s County man who is suspected of raping two minors at an Eastern Shore private school in the late 1960s.

Russell Isaac, 90, of Bowie, Maryland, is charged with multiple counts of rape and associated sex offenses. He was arrested Monday morning at his home and is now being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center.

The investigation by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region began in May 2016 when a female victim came forward and disclosed that in the late 1960’s she was a 14-year-old student at the W.C. Moffett School, which was located in the town on Barclay, Maryland in Queen Anne’s County and where Isaac was the principal.

Through the investigation, a second victim was identified and reported to have also been sexually assaulted by Isaac when she was 15 years old.

According to the victims, the sexual assaults occurred at the school between 1966 and 1968.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Upper Shore Region, is comprised of investigators assigned to the region. The region consists of Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties. Troopers assigned to the unit investigate the most serious and/or time consuming crimes while also providing investigative support to allied agencies in and throughout this area. Maryland State Police investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact the Centreville Barrack at 410-758-1101.

