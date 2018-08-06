“Herrmann
Police make arrest in Annapolis shooting

| August 6, 2018
On June 30th, there was a shooting on Edgewood Av between West St and McGuckian St. The adult male victim was shot and suffered critical injuries.

Annapolis detectives quickly identified Ronreques Johnson, 24, of Annapolis as a suspect in the shooting.

On August 3,  Johnson was located in Glen Burnie and arrested. Johnson was charged with attempted first degree murder and 6 other related charges. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

