Local News

Annapolis Exempt from Anne Arundel County’s New Plastic Bag Law, City Mulls Independent Legislation

As of January 1, 2024, Anne Arundel County has implemented a comprehensive plastic bag ban, urging customers to bring their own reusable bags. However, it’s noteworthy that the City of Annapolis is exempt from this countywide initiative.

The county’s Plastic Reduction Act dictates that retailers within Anne Arundel County are no longer permitted to provide plastic bags to customers during checkout. Instead, retailers can offer paper bags or reusable bags for purchase.

The law further stipulates exceptions, allowing the use of plastic bags for specific purposes. This includes packaging bakery goods, unwrapped prepared foods, raw meat or seafood, bulk items like fruits and grains, as well as various items that necessitate transportation in plastic bags, such as ice. Additional exemptions cover specific items like fresh flowers, hanging garments, live animals, cigars, loose tobacco, and newspapers.

Starting February 1, 2024, retailers are mandated to charge a minimum of 10 cents per bag, with the collected fee intended to cover the cost of the bags. The retailer retains this fee. However, there are provisions for free reusable bags: retailers may distribute them annually from April 22 to April 30 in recognition of Earth Day and during any 10 days in a given month as determined by the retailer.

Restaurants are exempt from the fee requirement and are allowed to provide paper bags at no charge. Similarly, pharmacies can offer paper bags without charge, but only for prescription items.

While Annapolis currently remains unaffected by the countywide plastic bag ban, residents and businesses are encouraged to stay informed as local legislation that aligns with the county’s plastic reduction efforts, is likely to be on the table in the next year.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Graduating This Year? Here Are The Dates You Need To Know!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

