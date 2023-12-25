December 25, 2023
Homestead Gardens
Cordish Gaming’s Ed Evans Named One of Global Gaming Business’ 25 People to Watch in 2024

Edward (Ed) Evans, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, has been named one of Global Gaming Business’ 25 People to Watch for 2024. Evans, along with the 24 other honorees, was chosen on the strength of his past accomplishments and upcoming potential actions that will have an impact on the ever-evolving international gaming industry in 2024 and beyond.

Evans leads the development and implementation of proactive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to drive Cordish Gaming Group’s strategic plan to create a learning and working environment where everyone can succeed. His work touches nearly all of Cordish’s national gaming properties through its Team Members at all levels and strives to establish companywide policies that support DE&I. Evans also serves as the lead representative for external community and government relations, working with local and regional stakeholders in all markets to promote Cordish’s DE&I mission. 

“My career has been a constant evolution since I joined Live! Casino & Hotel over a decade ago. The opportunities I’ve had to see the needs of the property from so many unique perspectives have positioned me well for my current role as Director of DEI,” said Ed Evans. “Recognition from the prestigious Global Gaming Business Editorial Board affirms that the company’s commitment to DEI is one that is needed across the industry and further proves that the policies we’ve established so far are moving us in the right direction. I am honored to be named alongside so many other incredible industry innovators.”

Selections for this award were made by the Global Gaming Business Editorial Advisory Board which is comprised of leaders in the gaming industry and nominees ranged in affiliations from land-based and online casino operators and suppliers, regulators, attorneys, tribal government officials, public officials, academics and more. 

