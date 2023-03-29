Daily News Brief | March 29, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Wow–sparks fly at the Annapolis City Council meeting. Roy McGrath is still missing, the Feds are offering a $20,000 reward and he has a lot of aliases it seems. The Scenic Rivers Land Trust wants you to help curb invasive plants at Bacon Ridge. And if you are interested in invasive species in the Bay, the Bay Bridge Boat Show on April 14-16 has just the seminars you need! Podcast news and a bunch more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

I heard a secret yesterday, but I was not sworn to secrecy, but you can expect to see both Lizzo and Janet Jackson putting on concerts at the new 12,000-seat CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore in the next few months–so if you are a fan, keep an eye out for an announcement soon. Anyhow, let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

And THAT is Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Alderman DaJuan Gay sparring at the City Council meeting on Monday. The tensions were high after Gay had requested the acting Director of Planning and Zoning appear before his committee to explain how a residential project downtown of the Mayor’s business partner was fast-tracked while another one on Forest Drive has been mired in delays. A local resident also questioned the Mayor on this during the public testimony when Gay interjected, and that tete-a-tete happened. Ah, you gotta love small-town politics!

In big-town politics, former Governor Hogan’s former Chief of Staff is still missing. It’s been two weeks, and now the US Marshals Service considers him an international flight risk and is offering a $20,000 reward for information on his whereabouts. An interesting twist is that McGrath may have dual citizenship with Greece–the consulate would not comment. And if so, he may have flown on a Greek passport despite surrendering his US passport in 2021. The new wanted poster also lists several aliases for McGrath, including Roy Carlos McGrath, Roy Charles McGrath, Roy Baisliadou, RC Baisliadou, Roy Mak-Grath, RC Mak-Grath, RC McGrath. The plot thickens. My guess is he is somewhere in Europe, establishing a home in a country that will not extradite him. At some point, you have to wonder if the juice is worth the squeeze–he is charged with engineering a bogus severance package for $200,000 and some wire fraud and illegal recording charges. At what point does an international manhunt not make sense? Not that I believe he should get away with it, but it is sort of like Comcast mailing you a bill for 2 cents.

The Scenic Rivers Land Trust wants you! They are hosting a few more invasive plant cleanups at Bacon Ridge on April 15th and May 20th. This is a fun few hours in a cool location. Sign up and get more details at SRLT.org

And if you want to learn about invasive fish.. the Bay Bridge Boat Show will be hosting a series of seminars on the invasive species in the bay. The show is really changing things up this year with a focus on fishing and education, along with all the boats and gear you need to get out on the water immediately. Also, they are having live music on Friday and Saturday nights…pretty cool. It is April 14-16 at the Bay Bridge Marina–just across the Bay Bridge on Kent Island. Discounted tickets are on sale now at AnnapolisBoatShows.com. And the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will follow two weeks later here in Annapolis on April 28-30th!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, it is crunch time for me and my editing, but we’ll hear from the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club. And the following Saturday, Mike Carter from Annapolis Tours and Crawls!

