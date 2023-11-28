Plan to Attend a St. John’s College Fall Lecture Series

St. John’s College is presenting its fall Formal Lecture Series. On Friday evenings, St. John’s College community members gather in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium to hear a lecture or performance from visiting scholars, artists, poets, or faculty. Lecturers include members of the St. John’s College faculty (known as tutors) and professors from notable universities across the country. Each lecture is followed by a question period and an engaging discussion between the lecturer and attendees.

“We are proud to bring world-class thought leaders to Annapolis,” says St. John’s College President Nora Demleitner. “I encourage all members of the community to join us for the lectures and performances this fall.”

All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on Fridays at St. John’s College, Mellon Hall, Francis Scott Key Auditorium, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. They are free and open to the public. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“In the St. John’s classroom, students and faculty converse together about fundamental questions. In the Friday night lecture, we get to hear a longer account from someone who has thought deeply about the topic,” says dean of the college Susan Paalman. “The question period after each lecture is an important part, as it sparks a conversation amongst the whole community.”

The 2023 lectures are:

December 1: Enrique J. “Kiko” Galvez, chair and Charles A. Dana professor in the department of physics and astronomy at Colgate University, will present a lecture on physics.

December 8: St. John’s student-run theater troupe, the King William Players, will perform a classic theater production.

Visit Formal Lecture Series on the Annapolis Campus for more information and additional lecture details. To learn about other events at St. John’s College, see the Events Calendar.

