“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

US Army’s Jazz Ambassadors to perform at free concert

| January 07, 2020, 10:43 AM

Rams Head

The Maryland Concert Series is getting ready to present yet another free concert at North County High School in Glen Burnie later this month.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The US Army Jazz Ambassadors will perform on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at North County High School, 10 E. First Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD.

They are known as America’s Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army.  Formed in 1969, this 19-piece jazz ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America’s original art form, jazz.

This concert is FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here