US Army’s Jazz Ambassadors to perform at free concert

The Maryland Concert Series is getting ready to present yet another free concert at North County High School in Glen Burnie later this month.

Content Continues Below

The US Army Jazz Ambassadors will perform on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at North County High School, 10 E. First Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD.

They are known as America’s Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-piece jazz ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America’s original art form, jazz.

This concert is FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB