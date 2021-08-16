August 16, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder-Suicide. Home Invasion. Little Bosses Festival

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A murder-suicide in Harwood. A home invasion in Edgewater. Pedestrian Struck in Millersville. Fire in Heritage Harbor. Red Cross needs blood and bodies. Annapolis Town Center looking for budding entrepreneurs. And some podcast chatter!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is back from vacation with your Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, August 16th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Happy Monday! OK if you missed Jazz on the Narrows, you really fucked up–big time. Friday was iffy with the rain but they ended up getting it all in. Saturday was a bit hot, but the music was hotter. And Sunday was spectacular with Mindi Abair headlining, a cool breeze across the Kent Narrows and a wine tasting on a docked yacht… yup, if you missed it you screwed up. Make sure you keep your eye out for it next year because Mercy is bringing it back and we will be first in line to sponsor it again! But now it’s Monday so let’s get into the news– shall we?

South County was a hotspot for crime over the past week. On Thursday night, Anne Arundel County Police responded to Flanders Lane in Harwood for a shooting. On arrival, they found a woman deceased in a vehicle and a male deceased nearby. The investigation revealed that Harrison Hertel and Shelby Chialastri were in a relationship and had recently broken up. It is believed that Hertel, of Annapolis, went to her home in Harwood and shot her and then turned the gun on himself. Hertel was 23 and Chialastri was 25. Friends of Chialastri have set up a Go Fund Me to help the family with funeral costs and a memorial service and the link is at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Very early Friday morning, a 74-year-old woman was stabbed while confronting an armed intruder in her home. Police received a call for the home invasion in the 200 block of Likes Road in Edgewater–this is WAY down the peninsula in the Beverly Beach neighborhood. The unknown suspect entered her bedroom and she began to struggle with him when she received a minor stab wound. Unfortunately, police have no solid description beyond male, about 5’8″ tall with a muscular build. Anyone with info–410-222-1960

And we will have more on this a bit later this morning so you want to check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net but last night about 10 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 600 block of Old Mill Road in Millersville for a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, they found an adult male pinned under a vehicle. He was extricated but was in trauma arrest. We have not heard an update on his condition or any circumstances of the accident just yet, but expect to very shortly.

In Annapolis, more than 30 people in a Heritage Harbor condominium on Shipmaster Way have been displaced. A fire broke out in the attic of a three-story condo building after being struck by lightning. The fire damage was contained to the attic area and the roof, but the units o the third floor–directly below the fire sustained water and smoke damage. Anne Arundel County’s Department of Aging and Disabilities and the Red Cross are assisting residents.

Speaking of the Red Cross, they are putting out the call again for blood. With a hurricane forecast recently upped, they are anticipating a much greater need across the country. In addition to blood, they need volunteers. If you want to volunteer, redcross.org/volunteer is where you want to go. If you want to give blood, we have a list of upcoming blood drives in Annapolis, Gambrills, and Glen Burnie on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Do you have a budding Elon Musk in your house? The Annapolis Town Center wants to know about it. The program is slowly developing, but they will be hosting an array of young entrepreneurs to show off their stuff. They are calling it the “Little Bosses Festival” and will be a fun way to highlight our kids and get their businesses started. Nominations are open now at annapolistowncenter.com and they will close on August 31st. The rules– be a Maryland resident and be under 15. This will be fun!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with Dana Stibolt from Mac Medics they’ve saved me multiple times. Coming up Saturday–Ben Birge from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corp. And we also dropped a fun one with Mike Montali from Hollis Brown on Sunday and they will be at Rams Head On Stage on the 27th–might want to keep your ears open on ticket Tuesday if you want to see that show! And remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday and are completely free–so if you know of a local business that needs to be spotlighted, let me know, or let them know to reach out to me!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our four sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and MacMedics.

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

All that coming up in just a bit!

