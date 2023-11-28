Bonus Podcast: Bay Bells & Shark Tails

We all love the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade, right? We all love the Bay, right? We all love to make sure our kids are educated about the Bay and our environment, right? And we all love the history of Annapolis, right? Have I got an event for you!

CoreShark H2O is a small but mighty non-profit that takes the lessons of the Bay to schools all across the State allowing young students the chance to immerse themselves in the ecosystems and ecology of the Chesapeake Bay!

And on December 9th. they will be hosting the most amazing viewing party for the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade you can imagine–Bay Bells & Shark Tails! A great location (Charles Carroll House on the banks of Spa Creek). Protection from the elements (a clear-sided and heated tent). No protection from the elements (fire pits and Adirondack seating areas at creek’s edge). Nourishment (shucked-to-order oysters, and experiential food stations). Libations (open bar). Auctions and raffles (a week in a private Charleston home). Music and Dancing (Radio City). ANd I am sure I left out something.

But all in all, this is THE most fabulous way to experience one of the most magical nights in Annapolis to benefit a wonderful organization.



Today, we speak with Nichole Bentz, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of CoreShark H2O to discuss the programs offered to students, her background, and of course, Bay Bells & Shark Tails!



Have a listen!

