November 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 39 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bonus Podcast: Bay Bells & Shark Tails Plan to Attend a St. John’s College Fall Lecture Series 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run – December 16th — REGISTER NOW Severn Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Producing Child Porn Daily News Brief | November 28, 2023
Local News

Bonus Podcast: Bay Bells & Shark Tails

We all love the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade, right? We all love the Bay, right? We all love to make sure our kids are educated about the Bay and our environment, right? And we all love the history of Annapolis, right? Have I got an event for you!

CoreShark H2O is a small but mighty non-profit that takes the lessons of the Bay to schools all across the State allowing young students the chance to immerse themselves in the ecosystems and ecology of the Chesapeake Bay!

And on December 9th. they will be hosting the most amazing viewing party for the Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade you can imagine–Bay Bells & Shark Tails! A great location (Charles Carroll House on the banks of Spa Creek). Protection from the elements (a clear-sided and heated tent). No protection from the elements (fire pits and Adirondack seating areas at creek’s edge). Nourishment (shucked-to-order oysters, and experiential food stations). Libations (open bar). Auctions and raffles (a week in a private Charleston home). Music and Dancing (Radio City). ANd I am sure I left out something.

But all in all, this is THE most fabulous way to experience one of the most magical nights in Annapolis to benefit a wonderful organization.

Today, we speak with Nichole Bentz, the Executive Director and Co-Founder of CoreShark H2O to discuss the programs offered to students, her background, and of course, Bay Bells & Shark Tails!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Plan to Attend a St. John’s College Fall Lecture Series

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu