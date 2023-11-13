November 13, 2023
Local News

Man Stabbed After Dispute in Eastport

The Annapolis Police have arrested an Annapolis man after he admitted to stabbing another man in response to a dispute.

On November 11, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, the Annapolis Police responded to the 900 block of President Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds who was flown to shock trauma in critical but stable condition. 

Annapolis Police then received a call from the suspect, who was identified as a 34-year-old Annapolis resident who said that he was assaulted by the victim, and in return, he stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect advised that he was still in possession of the knife and he was currently located at the Eastport community center. He was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond. 

