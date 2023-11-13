THIS WEEKEND: USNA Masqueraders Present: Rossum’s Universal Robots

Midshipmen from the Naval Academy’s drama group, the Masqueraders, will present Karel Čapek’s “Rossum’s Universal Robots” on Nov. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. in Mahan Hall at the Naval Academy.

Performances are open to the public. Tickets are on sale now for $15 and can be purchased by calling 410-293-TIXS (8497) or online at http://navyperforms.showare.com.

“R.U.R.” is a 1920s Sci-Fi melodrama that introduced the word “robot” into English. When Helena Glory sails to the island factory of Rossum’s Universal Robots, she intends to show the world that robots are every bit as human as we are. Her encounters with Central Director Domin, however, lead her down a completely different path. Ten years later, the robots are making everyone’s lives better, but they also have become harder to control. As Helena and the other humans on the island prepare for what seems like a full-scale revolt of the robots, tempers flare and accusations fly. Will humanity survive or will the robots take control?

The Masqueraders was officially founded in 1907 and is the oldest extracurricular activity at the Naval Academy. Each fall, the Masqueraders produce one main-stage show selected to support the curriculum of the Academy’s English Department. The group also performs an outdoor Shakespeare show in the spring.

Visitors may walk through Gate 1 (downtown Annapolis) and will be required to show a government-issued picture I.D. Gate 3 (end of Maryland Avenue) will also be open for pedestrian access from 6:45-7:45 p.m. each night of the show and visitors may exit through the turnstile at any time. All bags are subject to search. Vehicles without a Department of Defense driver or passenger are not permitted to drive onto academy grounds.

For more information about the Masqueraders, visit www.usna.edu/Masqueraders. For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu and our Facebook page.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

