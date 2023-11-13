November 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Al DiMeola Adds Second Show at Rams Head On Stage Man Stabbed After Dispute in Eastport THIS WEEKEND: USNA Masqueraders Present: Rossum’s Universal Robots Glen Burnie Man Dies in Early Morning Fire Profs and Pints: When the Pacific Became America’s New Frontier
Life In The Area

THIS WEEKEND: USNA Masqueraders Present: Rossum’s Universal Robots

Midshipmen from the Naval Academy’s drama group, the Masqueraders, will present Karel Čapek’s “Rossum’s Universal Robots” on Nov. 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. in Mahan Hall at the Naval Academy.

Performances are open to the public. Tickets are on sale now for $15 and can be purchased by calling 410-293-TIXS (8497) or online at http://navyperforms.showare.com.

“R.U.R.” is a 1920s Sci-Fi melodrama that introduced the word “robot” into English. When Helena Glory sails to the island factory of Rossum’s Universal Robots, she intends to show the world that robots are every bit as human as we are. Her encounters with Central Director Domin, however, lead her down a completely different path. Ten years later, the robots are making everyone’s lives better, but they also have become harder to control. As Helena and the other humans on the island prepare for what seems like a full-scale revolt of the robots, tempers flare and accusations fly. Will humanity survive or will the robots take control?

The Masqueraders was officially founded in 1907 and is the oldest extracurricular activity at the Naval Academy. Each fall, the Masqueraders produce one main-stage show selected to support the curriculum of the Academy’s English Department. The group also performs an outdoor Shakespeare show in the spring.

Visitors may walk through Gate 1 (downtown Annapolis) and will be required to show a government-issued picture I.D.  Gate 3 (end of Maryland Avenue) will also be open for pedestrian access from 6:45-7:45 p.m. each night of the show and visitors may exit through the turnstile at any time. All bags are subject to search. Vehicles without a Department of Defense driver or passenger are not permitted to drive onto academy grounds. 

For more information about the Masqueraders, visit www.usna.edu/Masqueraders. For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu and our Facebook page.

Education Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Glen Burnie Man Dies in Early Morning Fire

 Next Article

Man Stabbed After Dispute in Eastport

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu