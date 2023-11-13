Al DiMeola Adds Second Show at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue with no seat more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up, and mark your calendar!

Hotel Paradise Orchestra

Tuesday, December 26

7pm | $15

Daley

Wednesday, January 24

7:30pm | $45

*On Sale Friday 11/10 at 10am

**VIP Packages Available

Jim Curry Performs the Music of John Denver

Wednesday, January 31

7:30pm | $35

Eric Hutchinson Band: Sounds Like This 15th Anniversary Tour

Friday, March 29

8pm | $35

*On Sale Wednesday 11/8 at 10am

Alan Doyle with special guest Adam Baldwin: The Welcome Home Tour

Wednesday, May 1

8pm | $35

*On Sale Friday 11/10 at 10am

Al Di Meola: The Electric Years (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Wednesday, May 8

7:30pm | $70

*VIP Meet & Greet Add-On Available

Greg Hawkes with Eddie Japan Performing the Music of The Cars

Saturday, June 29

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/15 saje

11/17 Comedian Brian Posehn

11/18 Marc Roberge w. Stephen Kellogg

11/19 Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

11/22 Petty Coat Junction: Tom Petty Tribute

11/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute to Journey & REO Speedwagon

11/25 The Band Everything

11/26 Thunder From Down Under

11/29 PRS Eightlock feat. Paul Reed Smith

11/30 Alex Bugnon

12/01 Dirty Grass Players w. Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle

12/02 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/03 A Peter White Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala: 20th Anniversary

12/04 Christmas With The Celts

12/05 Pokey LaFarge w. Louisa Stancioff

12/06 Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour 2023

12/08 – 12/10 Carbon Leaf

12/10 Emily King

12/11 + 12 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/13 + 14 Mac McAnally

12/15 Jon McLaughlin w. Bobby Lee Stamper: 2023 Holiday Tour

12/16 Gabe Dixon w. Sahara Moon (all ages matinee)

12/16 Comedian Pete Correale: Authentic

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 The Docksiders: America’s Favorite Yacht Rock Band

12/19 1964 The Tribute

12/21 Zebra (Presented by 97Underground.com)

12/22 Pressing Strings w. The Wilson Springs Hotel

12/23 A SQRRL! Holiday (all ages matinee)

12/23 An Evening with Pressing Strings

12/26 Hotel Paradise Orchestra

12/27 Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

12/28 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

