September 13, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Early Pitching Struggles Doom Bowie in Final Series Opener

Starting off their final series of the regular season, the Bowie Baysox were handed a one-run loss by the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field on Tuesday night, 5-4. Bowie grabbed a pair of runs in the first inning, but eight Harrisburg hits against Peter Van Loon cost Bowie the chance to build a winning lead.

John Rhodes was a key player in the night for the Baysox, driving in the first run of the game with a two-out single in the first inning.

Harrisburg quickly responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame, including an RBI double by Dylan Crews, and a single by Brady House.

TT Bowens tied the game for Bowie with a home run on the first pitch of the second inning, his seventh of the year.

Harrisburg matched their two-run first inning with another pair of runs in the second, as Crews and James Wood each drove in a run with singles. Peter Van Loon (L, 2-7) allowed a career-high eight hits in just three innings of work before being lifted. Alex Pham tossed five strong innings in relief, allowing only one run, a J.T. Arruda single in the sixth inning.

Dustin Saenz (W, 5-5) turned in a quality start for the Senators, firing six innings with only the two early runs allowed. Rhodes jumped back into the fray in the eighth inning with another two out knock, this time a two-run home run for his 17th of the season.

The home run forced Harrisburg to turn to Tyler Schoff in relief, and the decision paid off. Schoff (Sv, 6) struck out all four batters he faced to end the game.

The loss sinks Bowie to 65-68 on the season, meaning Bowie will need to win each of their final five games of the season to secure a winning record in 2023. Combining Bowie’s loss with another Richmond win, Bowie sees their postseason elimination number dwindle to two. Bowie will try to right themselves in the second game of their series on Wednesday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

