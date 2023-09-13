Bonus Podcast: 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival

There’s a lot of buzz around town about the 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival rolling into town on September 14th. And rightfully so!

We sat down with Laura from Rams Head Presents (a sister to all the other Rams Head businesses) to see what’s in store for the encore of the wildly successful inaugural one last year! And in a word… OMG!!

There is a lot to digest, but it is four days long, encompasses venues from Westgate Circle to City Dock, and has more than 140 performances with more than 100 (yes 100) free performances over the four days. For music lovers, this is the Holy Grail!

Rams Head has the experience as they have done the world-famous Key West Songwriters Festival for years, and bringing it to Annapolis made a lot of sense. And while there are internationally known songwriters coming to town, they did not forget the wealth of talent right here and you can hear from local artists like Ray Weaver Daphne Eckman, Jordan Sokol, Eightlock, and more!

Some of the national names you know will include Blondie with Thomas Dolby, LeAnn Rimes, Michelle Branch, Marty Stuart, and Patty Griffin!

The kick-off party is at Rams Head Tavern on Thursday afternoon with continuous, free music on the patio. And something a bit different this year Saturday night will be a free concert right at City Dock.

You will be hard-pressed to find a downtown Annapolis venue without live music over these three days–and even on the water with a concert on the Harbor Queen as she cruises the Severn River!

So much going on. Have a listen!

