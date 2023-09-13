Daily News Brief | September 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Another child comes forward about being raped in an Annapolis daycare. The police told The Capital that all crime was down except murder, our statistics disagree. Annapolis is looking for young poets. The Annapolis Film Society is bringing Canary to Maryland Hall next week. The Anne Arundel County Fair opens up today. More Annapolis Songwriters Festival tickets to give away. And on the Local Business Spotlight this Saturday we are talking to Ryan Schmidt from Broadneck Home Inspections and if you are a homeowner you need to listen and also go chat him up at the upcoming Annapolis Homeowners Expo on September 30th!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, now for the news, let’s get into it, shall we ?

A few weeks ago, we told you about a man charged with the rap of a child in an unlicensed daycare in Annapolis. Well, as a result of the media attention, another child has come forward accusing the man, who we understand is the partner of the daycare operator, with sexually assaulting her while she was supposed to have been being cared for at the center. He has now been charged with six additional accounts and is still being held on a no-bond status.

The Capital published a story last night about crime in Annapolis and the gist was that with the exception of murders, crime is down. Now it seems that they only looked at the short term period where the City launched an 8 week initiative and increased police presence. Which sort of makes sense–put the police on the streets and they will act as a deterrent. But we took a look at crime from January to September and it tells a completely different story. We are working on some finishing touches and it will be published on Thursday evening, but a startling fact we found from the police department data is that rapes in the city have increased 37.5%. Stay tuned.

Do we have any young poets amongst us? If so, be sure to check out our story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the link to submit your work. The City of Annapolis is about to launch the 2023 Youth Poetry Contest. Submissions can be made between September 15th and November 15th and accepted poems will be published in a bound book, and each then-published poet will get a copy!

Do you consider yourself an environmentalist? Then you must see this film being brought to Annapolis and Maryland Hall by the Annapolis Film Society. Canary is the documentary of Lonnie Thompson who climbed the highest peaks to study climate histories from glaciers and mountains. Thompson is the world’s leading climate scientist and this film will thrill for sure. September 20th at Maryland Hall. Tickets at a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or AnnapolisFilmFestival.org I think this will be a sell out so if you want to go–get them early. They say there will be a cash-only rush line the night of the screening, but that is only if there are seats to sell.

The Anne Arundel County Fair opens up tonight and will run through Sunday. Livestock, tractor pulls, fried stuff on a stick, live music, and a midway filled with carnival rides, stuffed animals, and goldfish that usually die in a few weeks. Admission is only $10 for 10 and older. And the Hours are 5 pm to 10 pm today and tomorrow, 5 pm to 11 pm Friday and Saturday, and 9 am to 8 pm on Sunday! And if you are up for some light reading—check out their program guide–it’s 84 pages! That and all the info is at aacountyfair.org

And finally, as we wrap it up, Laura at Rams Head called me yesterday and said I can give away a few more tickets to some of the shows at the Annapolis Songwriters Festival. So I have Michelle Branch on Thursday at Maryland Hall, the Chatahoochies on Friday at 10 pm at Rams Head on Stage–and I hear these guys are a hoot. James McMurtry on Friday at 1pm at Rams Head On Stage, and Marty Stuart on Saturday at Maryland Hall. You know the drill-wanna go? Get in touch with me and I may pick you!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re speaking with Ryan Schmidt from Broadneck Home Inspections and it was fascinating–and he will be at the Annapolis Homeowners Expo on September 30th and October 1st at the Byzantium Center.

OK, and that's a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we're speaking with Ryan Schmidt from Broadneck Home Inspections and it was fascinating–and he will be at the Annapolis Homeowners Expo on September 30th and October 1st at the Byzantium Center.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, who goes by the alias of Beepr Buzz is here with the most accurate and up to date live music info with Annapolis After Dark! And I am still not sure how she get’s to all the places she gets to–if anyone knows, clue me in! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

