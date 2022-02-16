Accessible Things To Do In Annapolis

8.5% of Annapolis residents aged 65-years-old and younger are diagnosed with a disability. Fortunately, Annapolis has no shortage of fun and accessible activities for people with disabilities and mobility issues to enjoy. Whether you’re in the mood to shop, watch a show, or learn about the city’s fascinating maritime history, Annapolis has numerous fun wheelchair-friendly attractions.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum

Once Annapolis’ last ever oyster-packing plant, the Annapolis Maritime Museum shows just how oysters helped shape the city’s rich history and maritime culture. As a wheelchair-accessible venue, you can enjoy viewing their latest permanent exhibit entitled “Our Changing Waterfront”. The museum also offers virtual reality and digital games, a holographic waterman, and two impressive 500-gallon aquariums.

Annapolis Mall

Shopping can be challenging for people with disabilities. Cerebral palsy, in particular, is a common movement disorder affecting 764,000 people in the U.S. People with athetoid cerebral palsy, the second most common type of cerebral palsy, have difficulty controlling muscle movement, while balance and walking problems and stiff muscles are symptoms of other types of cerebral palsy. Medication, therapy, and surgery are used to help improve motor skills and mobility. Mobility aids like wheelchairs are also key to helping people with disabilities navigate the world and take care of everyday activities like shopping. Annapolis fortunately also offers plenty of accessible malls. the Annapolis mall, in particular, is one of the most popular wheelchair-accessible shopping and eating destinations in the area. Here, you can enjoy browsing over 200 stores including Macy’s, JCPenny, and dozens of boutique shops.

Ballet Theater of Maryland

The Ballet Theater of Maryland, the state’s premier professional ballet company, produces exceptional modern and classical ballet performances that ultimately express both American and Maryland culture. It’s a wheelchair-accessible venue, so people with disabilities can also enjoy shows here. Coppélia, for example, is an upcoming performance generally known as one of the 19th century’s best comic ballets. Originally composed in 1870 by Léo Delibes and choreographed by Saint-Leon, the Ballet Theater presents a “beautifully staged interpretation of the sentimental comic ballet about a pair of lovers, an eccentric inventor, and his beautiful, yet mysterious, daughter who entertain and delight the audience in this fractured fairy tale”.

Annapolis is home to no shortage of accessible activities and destinations. The Maritime Museum, the Annapolis Mall, and the Ballet Theater of Maryland are just some of the places people with disabilities can enjoy.

