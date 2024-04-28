Bonus Podcast: Talking Elections With the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County

In case you have been living under a rock, there is an election on the horizon. So it made sense to sit down with Amanda SubbaRao, the President of the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County (LWVAAC), to discuss it.

First thing first, the LWVAAC is non-partisan. They are a GREAT resource for everyone so they can make the most informed vote possible–which is often difficult in the all-important down-ballot races. We learned that the LWVAAC is not just for women–anyone can join, and the mission was originally to advance the knowledge of women voting once the 19th amendment was passed. So, guys AND gals–consider joining or supporting.

We discussed the races and the tools available for voters. Did you know they have a comparison tool so you can line up two candidates side-by-side like you are buying a TV from Best Buy? Did you know that they have an extensive voter’s guide that is available online and in hard copy at all libraries and senior centers in the county? Explore, and become an informed voter!

One part of our discussion really resonated with me. Voting is like riding a public transit bus. The bus is not likely to take you to your final destination, but it can take you one step closer. Your candidate will be unlikely to check all of your boxes, but if they can get you a step closer, choose the candidate who will get you closest! Be an informed voter!

Mail-in voting is currently underway; early voting begins on May 2nd. The primary day is May 14th.

And do have a look at the very important links below!

Have a listen!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

