April 28, 2024
Annapolis, US 81 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
AACPS Earns National Honors for Summer Meal Programs CBD Gummies for Stress and Anxiety Management Brock Bridge Fifth Grader Wins MLK Jr. Oratorial Contest Bonus Podcast: Talking Elections With the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County Join the Annual Anne Arundel SPCA Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park
Local News

Bonus Podcast: Talking Elections With the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County

In case you have been living under a rock, there is an election on the horizon. So it made sense to sit down with Amanda SubbaRao, the President of the League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County (LWVAAC), to discuss it.

First thing first, the LWVAAC is non-partisan. They are a GREAT resource for everyone so they can make the most informed vote possible–which is often difficult in the all-important down-ballot races. We learned that the LWVAAC is not just for women–anyone can join, and the mission was originally to advance the knowledge of women voting once the 19th amendment was passed. So, guys AND gals–consider joining or supporting.

We discussed the races and the tools available for voters. Did you know they have a comparison tool so you can line up two candidates side-by-side like you are buying a TV from Best Buy? Did you know that they have an extensive voter’s guide that is available online and in hard copy at all libraries and senior centers in the county? Explore, and become an informed voter!

One part of our discussion really resonated with me. Voting is like riding a public transit bus. The bus is not likely to take you to your final destination, but it can take you one step closer. Your candidate will be unlikely to check all of your boxes, but if they can get you a step closer, choose the candidate who will get you closest! Be an informed voter!

Mail-in voting is currently underway; early voting begins on May 2nd. The primary day is May 14th.

And do have a look at the very important links below!

Have a listen!

Bonus Podcast Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Podcast Post To FB
Previous Article

Join the Annual Anne Arundel SPCA Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park

 Next Article

Brock Bridge Fifth Grader Wins MLK Jr. Oratorial Contest

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASOMW6

ASOMW6

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Caliente

Caliente Grill

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu