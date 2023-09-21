BoatU.S. Foundation To Provide Loaner Lifejackets At The Fall Boat Shows

The non-profit BoatU.S. Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water has announced its commitment to supplying loaner life jackets to children attending both the Annapolis Powerboat Show October 5 through 8 and Annapolis Sailboat Show October 12 through 15. This joint effort comes from the foundation’s strong position on boater safety.

Showgoers both big and small will spend the day walking floating docks and boarding hundreds of boats. Sitting proudly in and around Ego Alley, which connects directly to the Chesapeake Bay, these docks give attendees an authentic boat show experience and provide a perfect platform to highlight the importance of wearing a life jacket when on or around the water.

“We are grateful to the BoatU.S. Foundation for providing our boating families peace of mind as they enjoy the boats on display and great sea trial experiences for back-to-back show weekends,“ said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows.

“Our Life Jacket Loaner Program helps kids and vessel operators when they need it the most ─ to ensure there is a right-sized life jacket on every youngster aboard,” said Alanna Keating, BoatUS Foundation Director of Outreach.

Life jacket pick-up will be available at the BoatU.S. booth on the BoatU.S. Bridge. Admission to the Boat Show starts at just $25 for general admission when you purchase in advance. Children six and under are free, and children 7 -15 are just $10.

Visit annapolisboatshows.com to purchase tickets and plan your visit.

