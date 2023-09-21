TONIGHT: Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The fun of Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s summer concert series continues this fall at their second campus, located at the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park on Edgewood Road, on the other side of Back Creek. Enjoy local bands in the brand new Merrill Family Pavilion against the scenic backdrop of Back Creek each Thursday night in September.
2023 Line-up:
- September 21 – Honest Lee Soul
- September 28 – John Frase Project
All concerts begin at 6:00 pm