TONIGHT: Sunset Concert Series at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

The fun of Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s summer concert series continues this fall at their second campus, located at the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park on Edgewood Road, on the other side of Back Creek. Enjoy local bands in the brand new Merrill Family Pavilion against the scenic backdrop of Back Creek each Thursday night in September.

2023 Line-up:

September 21 – Honest Lee Soul

September 28 – John Frase Project

All concerts begin at 6:00 pm

Concerts are free, donations are appreciated. Food trucks, along with beer and wine will be available for purchase. Beverage sales support the museum’s education programs.

