Trio of Home Runs Drive Baysox to 7-3 Win

The Baysox dented the Harrisburg pitching staff for three home runs driving the club to a 7-3 win Thursday night.

JC Escarra, Alexis Torres and Cadyn Grenier all went deep in the victory. Of Bowie’s nine hits in the game, seven were for extra bases.

The big inning for Bowie came in the sixth. Leading 2-1, Escarra led off the frame with a walk. That was followed by consecutive doubles. Jaylen Ferguson slashed a line drive double into the corner down the right field line. Robert Neustrom followed pulling a ball down the right field line to score both runners and the Baysox led 4-1. Later in the frame, Torres hit his home run, a two-run blast to right-center and the Baysox had blown the game open leading 6-1.

Bowie got a strong start from Cody Sedlock, working 4.2 IP and allowing just one run. He gave way to Tyler Joyner who picked up his third win of the year in relief. Tim Naughton worked a scoreless ninth. Adley Rutschman was designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with three walks in the game.

The Baysox will send RHP David Lebron to the mound looking for a third consecutive win in the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Friday, May 28th from Prince George’s Stadium.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

