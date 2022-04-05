Recent BIG Book Sales Raises More Than $12K For Ukraine

Books for International Goodwill (B.I.G.) held a special pop-up book sale and raised $12,893 to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Book sales contributed $2,893, and the Hollins Family Foundation matched this amount 4 to 1. The money will go to the World Central Kitchen to provide meals to refugees in the countries surrounding Ukraine.

World Central Kitchen, founded by award-winning chef Jose Andres, is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They build resilient food systems with locally-led solutions and are currently active in and around Ukraine providing food for those who need it.

B.I.G., the signature project of the Parole Rotary Club, receives over 1,000 donated books per day at their warehouse at 451 Defense Highway in Annapolis, sorts them, sends 20,000 at a time to underdeveloped areas of the world, and periodically offers the remaining books for sale. Books are priced at $3 for hardbacks, $2 for trade softbound, and $1 for pocket paperbacks. Children’s books are priced even lower. The next local sale will be on April 15-16 at their warehouse.

More information about B.I.G. can be found at www.big-books.org or at 443 336-2617.

