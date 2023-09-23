September 23, 2023
Ballet Theatre of Maryland Opens 45th Season with Firebird

The Ballet Theatre of Maryland opens its 45th Anniversary Season with The Firebird at Maryland Hall, October 13-15. The company’s new staging of this iconic ballet will honor the traditional production while bringing vivid new sets, costumes, and choreography to the stage. The program also features works by former Artistic Directors Edward Stewart and Dianna Cuatto. 

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “This is our first performance of The Firebird since 2012, and I am thrilled to share this new production with first-time audience members as well as those who already love the ballet. The score is so distinctive—at times ominous and at others hauntingly beautiful—that it perfectly sets the stage for the story that will unfold.”

The Firebird, known for its groundbreaking Stravinsky score, is a one-act ballet originally choreographed by Michael Fokine for the Ballets Russes. Taking inspiration from a Russian folktale, it follows a mythical firebird who helps Prince Ivan save a group of captured princesses from an evil sorcerer.

To celebrate the company’s Sapphire Anniversary, the program also includes Founding Artistic Director Edward Stewart’s Sapphire Romance and two of his pas de deux: Toujour Amour and Longings. Also honoring the company’s Artistic Director Emeritus, the evening will include Dianna Cuatto’s crowd-favorite Italian Symphonette. This ode to George Balanchine is set to the music of Mendelssohn.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs The Firebird October 13 at 7:30, October 14 at 7:00, and October 15 at 2:00. In-person tickets are on sale now at $55 for adults, $44 for seniors and military, and $33 for children. For virtual audiences, tickets are $33 per household. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to The Firebird. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

