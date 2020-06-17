Black Bear Sports group forms Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation

The Black Bear Sports Group has announced the formation of the Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation, established to provide need-based aid to hockey players ages 7-17. Through individual grants and sponsored programming, the foundation’s goal is to increase American youth hockey participation and ease financial burdens many families undertake to afford association dues both at the Tier 1 and Tier 2 level. The organization has applied for 501(c)3 status so that donations over $250 will be tax deductable upon acceptance of this designation. Along with individuals, corporate donors may also participate in the donor program not only by making donations, but also by participating in roundup campaigns and other fund-raising methods.

Families and fans may apply for grants and make donations directly through the foundation website: www.blackbearsportsgroup.com/foundation.html

Foundation President Andrew Goldman is excited to bring affordable hockey to the next generation of players. “Youth hockey celebrates teamwork, skill and cultivates lifelong friendships,” said Goldman. “We understand the sacrifices families make to allow their children to experience this incredible game, and during these difficult times we felt this was the perfect opportunity to lend a hand to ease this burden.”

The foundation is the next step for Black Bear Sports Group (BBSG.) Founded in 2015 to purchase aging ice rinks, BBSG brings much needed capital to rehabilitate arenas. The group is dedicated to bringing safe and fun environments to the communities they serve.

