Come Volunteer WithThe Hospice of the Chesapeake

Hospice of the Chesapeake began its journey of caring for life 44 years ago with four volunteers and four patients. Today, the not-for-profit hospice cares for patients in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties, providing high quality, compassionate care to more than 600 patients and their families each day.

The need for volunteers is constant for this community-based healthcare organization. Volunteers play a vital role on the hospice team by visiting and providing comfort to patients, performing honor salutes to veteran patients, supporting caregivers, serving as counselors and facilitators in grief programs, assisting operations in a secondhand boutique, acting as advocates at community events and assisting in the offices and inpatient care centers. The organization believes that volunteers are the heart of hospice, and that hospice volunteering is a wonderful way to give back to your community. Becoming a hospice volunteer can change your life in so many ways, offering you opportunities to share your time, heart and passion with patients and their families.

There is an immediate need for volunteers at The Shoppe, the upscale secondhand boutique in Prince Frederick. Funds raised at The Shoppe support hospice operations in Calvert County. The Shoppe has been operating since 2009 and offers a selection of high quality, name brand new and gently used men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, purses, and accessories. Volunteers in the store assist customers with purchases, process clothing donations, and help to spread the word about The Shoppe throughout the community. Volunteers at The Shoppe pride themselves on helping customers look their best for a bargain. Retail experience is not required, and training is provided.

Other areas of need include:

Compassionate Care Volunteers enhance the quality of life for patients and their families by providing companionship, a listening ear and practical assistance.

enhance the quality of life for patients and their families by providing companionship, a listening ear and practical assistance. Honor Salute Volunteers pay respect to veteran patients in a unique way. Volunteers join service members to honor veterans for their service in the military and provide support to veterans.

Vigil Volunteers are available upon request to provide support to patients and families during the final days and hours of life. Vigil volunteers have completed additional training in the physical and spiritual aspects of dying.

are available upon request to provide support to patients and families during the final days and hours of life. Vigil volunteers have completed additional training in the physical and spiritual aspects of dying. Integrative Arts Volunteers provide what are often called complementary therapies. These volunteers restore harmony to the body, mind and spirit of patients and families by encouraging creative expression.

provide what are often called complementary therapies. These volunteers restore harmony to the body, mind and spirit of patients and families by encouraging creative expression. Grief Support Volunteers provide a caring presence either by phone or in person to support individuals during their grief journey.

Become a hospice volunteer if you are age 18 or older and willing to complete volunteer training. Opportunities also exist for high school students and internships are available. Free training is provided; in fact, many enjoy taking advantage of the variety of complimentary learning opportunities offered to volunteers and staff. For more information about volunteer opportunities at Hospice of the Chesapeake, visit the website at www.hospicechesapeake.org/volunteer, contact the volunteer department at [email protected] or call 443-837-1508.

Want to learn more about volunteering? Attend a drop-in hour from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

