Annapolis Police Release More Information On Most Recent Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has released some more information on the shooting first reported last night.

On September 24, 2023 at 9:26 pm, officers heard shots in the area of Harbour House as police dispatch received multiple calls for shots fired and a subject possibly struck. Officers quickly located an adult female victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Officers used tourniquets in an attempt to stop the bleeding until the Annapolis Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is in stable condition.

The adult female victim was on foot entering a building when she was shot. Several parked and unoccupied vehicles were also struck.

This is the 19th non-fatal shooting in the City this year. According to the APD Gun Violence Dashboard, in 2022 there were 23 non-fatal shootings in the City for the entire year, which was the highest number recorded. Based on the trend for the current year, 2023 could finish with a 13% increase in non-fatal shootings in the City.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

