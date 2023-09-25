September 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 68 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
J. Alexander’s (former Gordon Biersche) Opening in Mid-September Annapolis Police Release More Information On Most Recent Shooting The Brick Companies to Host Zombie Dash and Kids Fun Run Military Bowl Tickets On Sale NOW! Daily News Brief | September 25, 2023
Daily News Brief

Annapolis Police Release More Information On Most Recent Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has released some more information on the shooting first reported last night.

On September 24, 2023 at 9:26 pm, officers heard shots in the area of Harbour House as police dispatch received multiple calls for shots fired and a subject possibly struck. Officers quickly located an adult female victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of Madison Street. Officers used tourniquets in an attempt to stop the bleeding until the Annapolis Fire Department arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. She is in stable condition.

The adult female victim was on foot entering a building when she was shot. Several parked and unoccupied vehicles were also struck.

This is the 19th non-fatal shooting in the City this year. According to the APD Gun Violence Dashboard, in 2022 there were 23 non-fatal shootings in the City for the entire year, which was the highest number recorded. Based on the trend for the current year, 2023 could finish with a 13% increase in non-fatal shootings in the City.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

The Brick Companies to Host Zombie Dash and Kids Fun Run

 Next Article

J. Alexander’s (former Gordon Biersche) Opening in Mid-September

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu