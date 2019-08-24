Man drowns in Rhode River after jumping from boat

An adult male drowned this afternoon after jumping off a boat in the Rhode River.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, dive units were dispatched just before 3:00pm for a possible drowning in in the Rhode River near Cadle Creek. Witnesses say that a man had jumped from a boat and had not re-surfaced.

Content Continues Below

The Maryland Natural Resources Police, Annapolis Fire Department, US Coast Guard and a Maryland State Police helicopter all assisted in the search.

Just after 4:00pm, crews recovered the body of the man who was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are still investigating this and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB