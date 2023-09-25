The Brick Companies to Host Zombie Dash and Kids Fun Run

The Brick Companies’ will hold a Zombie Dash 5k, Kids Fun Run and Inflatable Costume Mad Dash on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Head on down to the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (647 Contees Wharf Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037) and run with all the ghouls and goblins!
Cost: Zombie Dash 5k – $40, Kids Fun Run – $20, Inflatable Costume Mad Dash – Free
Proceeds from the event benefit SERC
Bring your friends and family to The Brick Companies Zombie Dash 5k & Kids Fun Run. It is a fun and festive event for all ages and abilities while supporting a great cause .
Get ready for a fun-filled day perfect for the entire family featuring:
- Fun and scenic 5k run course with lots of hidden zombies 🧟
- Kids Fun Run 🏃
- Inflatable Costume Mad Dash 🦖
- Finish-line medals for all participants 🏅
- Participant shirts for all registered 5k participants 👕
- Skele-bration Zone with lots of tricks and treats, including local food and beverage vendors 🎃
- 5k entry includes one complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage 🍺
Sponsorship opportunities are available!
Link to learn more and purchase tickets and sponsorships,https://www.thebrickcompanies.com/zombiedash2023