The Brick Companies to Host Zombie Dash and Kids Fun Run

The Brick Companies’ will hold a Zombie Dash 5k, Kids Fun Run and Inflatable Costume Mad Dash on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Head on down to the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (647 Contees Wharf Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037) and run with all the ghouls and goblins!

Cost: Zombie Dash 5k – $40, Kids Fun Run – $20, Inflatable Costume Mad Dash – Free

Proceeds from the event benefit SERC

Bring your friends and family to The Brick Companies Zombie Dash 5k & Kids Fun Run. It is a fun and festive event for all ages and abilities while supporting a great cause .

Get ready for a fun-filled day perfect for the entire family featuring:

Fun and scenic 5k run course with lots of hidden zombies 🧟

Kids Fun Run 🏃

Inflatable Costume Mad Dash 🦖

Finish-line medals for all participants 🏅

Participant shirts for all registered 5k participants 👕

Skele-bration Zone with lots of tricks and treats, including local food and beverage vendors 🎃

5k entry includes one complimentary beer or non-alcoholic beverage 🍺

Sponsorship opportunities are available!

Link to learn more and purchase tickets and sponsorships,https://www.thebrickcompanies.com/zombiedash2023

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

