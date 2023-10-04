4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Gambrills Crash

A 4-year-old Gambrills boy is clinging to life after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a vehicle he was riding in in Davidsonville on Sunday.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 3: 30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a traffic crash in the 2500 block of Davidsonville Road in Gambrills, MD. This is near the Bell Branch Park on Davidsonville Road (Route 424).

A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Davidsonville Road when it began to make a left turn into a residential driveway. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching the same location, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The right rear passenger of the Jeep was identified as a 4-year-old male, who was properly restrained in a car seat, and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The child was taken to the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center in Baltimore by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 28-year-old man from Gambrills, was not injured, however, he exhibited evidence of alcohol consumption. The driver tested positive for alcohol over .08% and was charged as follows:

Causing an accident with Life-Threatening Injury Under the Influence of Alcohol

Causing an accident with Life-Threatening Injury Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Causing an accident with Life-Threatening Injury while Impaired by Alcohol

DUI

DUI per se

Driving While Impaired

