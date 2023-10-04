October 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 80 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
11 Reasons To Attend the Annapolis Sailboat Show 4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Gambrills Crash Dr. Bedell Named Superintendent of the Year by NABSE Can an Employer Sponsor an Undocumented Immigrant? Concerned About Safely Walking to School? DPW and AACPS Want To Hear From You!
Local News

4-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Suspected Drunk Driver Causes Gambrills Crash

A 4-year-old Gambrills boy is clinging to life after a suspected impaired driver crashed into a vehicle he was riding in in Davidsonville on Sunday.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 3: 30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a traffic crash in the 2500 block of Davidsonville Road in Gambrills, MD. This is near the Bell Branch Park on Davidsonville Road (Route 424).

A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Davidsonville Road when it began to make a left turn into a residential driveway. A 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Davidsonville Road approaching the same location, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Jeep sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The right rear passenger of the Jeep was identified as a 4-year-old male, who was properly restrained in a car seat, and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The child was taken to the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center in Baltimore by a Maryland State Police helicopter.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 28-year-old man from Gambrills, was not injured, however, he exhibited evidence of alcohol consumption. The driver tested positive for alcohol over .08% and was charged as follows:

  • Causing an accident with Life-Threatening Injury Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Causing an accident with Life-Threatening Injury Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se
  • Causing an accident with Life-Threatening Injury while Impaired by Alcohol
  • DUI
  • DUI per se
  • Driving While Impaired

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Dr. Bedell Named Superintendent of the Year by NABSE

 Next Article

11 Reasons To Attend the Annapolis Sailboat Show

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu