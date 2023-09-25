BREAKING: Several Dozen Shots Fired in Eastport

UPDATE 4 (September 24, 2023 10:45 pm): We have learned that the victim does not appear to have been the intended target and that she is an employee of the City of Annapolis.

UPDATE 3 (September 24, 2023 10:36 pm): From the Annapolis Police Department:

Annapolis Police are currently on the scene in the 1100 block of Madison Street for reports of a shooting. One female victim was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition. There is no current threat to the public. More details will follow in a press release. Bernie Bennett, APD Spokesperson

UPDATE 2 (September 24, 2023 10:12 pm): Here is a recording from a Ring camera of the gunfire.

UPDATE 1 (September 24, 2023 10:04 pm): The Annapolis Police Department spokesperson has not returned our call or text yet, but from a resident in the neighborhood they have heard that at least one person was shot and is suffering a leg injury.

Eye On Annapolis has learned that shortly after 9:00 pm at 9:25 PM on Sunday, September 24, 2023 several dozen shots rang out in the Harbor House community in Eastport.

From a neighbor, “This was worse than any of the other shooting incidents I have ever heard.” That neighbor said they believed that at least 100 shots were fired and they could hear people screaming for help to come quickly.

The Annapolis Police Department is currently responding to the scene and we do not know if there are any injuries or deaths at this point.



This story will be updated.

