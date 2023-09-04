September 4, 2023
14th Annual Classic Wooden Sailboat Race is Scheduled for September 9th and 10th SHA to Pave Eastbound Route 50 in Annapolis, Night Work Begins Tuesday 3rd Annual African Heritage Festival Scheduled for Saturday! Pickleball for the Salvation Army
Annapolis Boat Shows: Premiering Boats and Educational Opportunities

The Annapolis Boat Shows team produces some of the best boat shows in the country, with both the US Powerboat Show (October 5-8) and the US Sailboat Show (October 12-16) every fall. You’ll find thousands of local and international attendees, plus a unique in-water experience that can’t be matched. 

The Annapolis Powerboat Show and Annapolis Sailboat Show feature premiering boats from top brands, tons of vendors to explore, plus educational opportunities for all levels of boaters. From sailing classes to seminars and workshops on marine electronics and boat design, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to learn something new. 

Even if you don’t know the first thing about boats, there’s still lots to do! You can board one of the premiering boats and get a feel for life on the open seas. Or just wander around the docks and explore all the different types of vessels – from sleek powerboats to tall-masted sailboats. 

If you’re looking for a fun and educational way to spend the day, make sure you check out the US Powerboat Show and the US Sailboat Show in October! The team at Annapolis Boat Shows will help make your visit an experience you won’t soon forget.

Tickets for the shows are available now online!

3rd Annual African Heritage Festival Scheduled for Saturday!

SHA to Pave Eastbound Route 50 in Annapolis, Night Work Begins Tuesday

Close Menu