September 4, 2023
Annapolis, US 95 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

SHA to Pave Eastbound Route 50 in Annapolis, Night Work Begins Tuesday

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface three locations along eastbound US 50 in Anne Arundel County starting Tuesday September 5 at 9 p.m. The work should be complete by early October, weather permitting. 

The work includes milling, paving, and restriping a one-mile section of eastbound US 50 between Whitehall Road and Oceanic Drive and the eastbound US 50 ramp from Busch’s Frontage Road up to the Pointless Forest Trail. Crews will also resurface the US 50/Oceanic Drive interchange that provides access to Sandy Point State Park. 

Drivers should expect overnight single and double lane and ramp closures on eastbound US 50 Saturdays through Thursdays, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Crews will implement temporary signed detours while the overnight ramp closures are in place.  

State Highway Administration contractor Allan Myers MD, Inc. of Fallston, will use arrow boards, cones, and barrels to guide motorists through the work zone safely. Additionally, portable variable message signs will be in place along area state routes to inform travelers of the closure.   

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve the roadways. Customers may call the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information. 

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov. 

Annapolis Boat Shows: Premiering Boats and Educational Opportunities

14th Annual Classic Wooden Sailboat Race is Scheduled for September 9th and 10th

