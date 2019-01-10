Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

County Executive Pittman to host two meetings on withdrawal of ICE program

| January 10, 2019
Rams Head

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will hold two town hall meetings to discuss his decision to end county’s 287(g) immigration screening program and to listen to residents’ concerns about immigration. Police Chief Timothy Altomare and Acting Superintendent of Detention William Martin participate.

The first meeting will be on Monday, January 14, 2019, at 6pm at the Chesapeake Arts Center located at 194 Hammonds Ln, in Brooklyn Park, MD 21225.

The second meeting will be on Wednesday,  January 16, 2019, at 6pm at Southern High School located at 4400 Solomons Island Rd, in Harwood, MD 20776

The politicization of immigration policy has divided communities locally and all across America in recent months. These two meetings are an opportunity for county residents to express their concerns to County Executive Pittman. The County Executive, the Chief of Police, and the Superintendent of Detention will share information on the role of county government in both local law enforcement and federal immigration enforcement.

See report on the impacts of Federal 287(g) Program and ICE Detention Center in Anne Arundel County right here:

www.aacounty.org/news-and-events/news-resources/report-on-the-impact.pdf

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here