Gabrielle Titow Joins Hyatt Commercial as Director of Agent Resources

Hyatt Commercial, a leading commercial real estate firm in Annapolis, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Gabrielle Titow as the Director of Agent Resources. In this key role, Gabrielle will spearhead the company’s marketing and branding initiatives while also streamlining administrative operations. With her diverse background and experience in commercial real estate, government policy, marketing, and team management, she makes a valuable addition to the team as they continue to elevate their brand and enhance marketing strategies to better serve their clients.

Gabrielle, a first-generation college student, graduated from McDaniel College, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Serving as a Legislative & Communications Director for the Maryland State Senate for four years, she played a vital role in crafting and executing legislative strategies and managing communications and public relations efforts. Her experience working closely with policymakers and understanding government regulations will be instrumental in navigating the complex landscape of the commercial real estate industry.

Gabrielle’s journey in the professional world began as a Campaign Assistant and Field Director, where she showcased exceptional leadership skills and played a key role in managing campaign operations and coordinating outreach efforts. This experience instilled in her a keen understanding of effective communication strategies and building strong stakeholder relationships.

Furthermore, Gabrielle’s time as an Operations Lead in commercial real estate solidified her expertise in the industry and honed her skills in managing teams, overseeing property transactions, and developing creative marketing campaigns. Her ability to identify opportunities and create innovative solutions will undoubtedly be an asset to Hyatt Commercial’s marketing and branding endeavors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gabrielle Titow to our team as the Director of Agent Resources,” said Justin Mullen, President at Hyatt Commercial. “We are continually looking to elevate the resources we provide to our agents so that they can deliver best-in-class services to their clients. Gabrielle’s past professional experiences have equipped her with a unique blend of skills that will drive our marketing efforts and improve our overall operational excellence as a company.”

“I am honored to join the Hyatt Commercial team to offer essential support to the agents and company,” said Gabrielle Titow. “I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional agents and leveraging our collective strengths to achieve our clients’ goals.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

