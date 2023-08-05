After Hiatus,10,000 Maniacs Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Devotion: An Earth, Wind & Fire Experience

Friday, August 18

8pm | $35

*Stage Extensions

Mishka

Sunday, August 27

7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

John Ford Coley: Stories & Songs

Tuesday, August 29

7:30pm | $35

Philip Sayce

Wednesday, August 30

7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS

Walter Trout

Tuesday, October 3

7:30pm | $35

Damien Escobar

Wednesday, November 8

7:30pm | $65

*On Sale Friday, 7/28 at 10am

Boney James

Thursday, November 9

6pm & 9pm | $67.50

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

