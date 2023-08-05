After Hiatus,10,000 Maniacs Coming Back to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Devotion: An Earth, Wind & Fire Experience
Friday, August 18
8pm | $35
*Stage Extensions
Mishka
Sunday, August 27
7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS
John Ford Coley: Stories & Songs
Tuesday, August 29
7:30pm | $35
Philip Sayce
Wednesday, August 30
7:30pm | $20 adv / $25 DOS
Walter Trout
Tuesday, October 3
7:30pm | $35
Damien Escobar
Wednesday, November 8
7:30pm | $65
*On Sale Friday, 7/28 at 10am
Boney James
Thursday, November 9
6pm & 9pm | $67.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
