Rain Shortened Game Delivers Baysox Another Loss

Unfortunate weather scuttled the Bowie Baysox’s chances at breaking their losing skid on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Baysox and the Erie SeaWolves only made it into the sixth inning before heavy rains forced the 5-0 game to be called early, extending Bowie’s losing streak to six-consecutive games. The game was once again highlighted by the mammoth offensive attack of Erie, as they clubbed another three home runs, including two more from the surging Kerry Carpenter.

Garrett Stallings got the start for Bowie on a cloudy night but was tagged earl by Carpenter with a two-out solo home run in the first inning. Gage Workman followed suit in the second inning with his own solo home run, but Stallings was able to coast into the sixth inning while keeping Erie to just the two runs.

After a perfect fifth inning for Stallings (L, 2-3), the sixth inning was anything but. Each of the first five batters of the sixth all collected hits against Stallings, including a three-run bomb by Carpenter, his second of the game, fourth of the series, and 15th of the season. When Stallings was about to be lifted from the game for a relief pitcher, the constant rains that had begun in the fifth inning had intensified enough to call for a tarp.

Prior to the rain, Bowie’s offense had little working against Erie right-hander Chance Kirby. Adam Hall opened the first inning with a double to right-center field, and stole third base on just the second pitch of the inning, but Bowie was unable to drive him in. The only other baserunners that Bowie was able to produce were a Jordan Westburg single and a Hudson Haskin hit-by-pitch, both in the fifth inning.

Along with their current six-game losing streak, the Baysox have also lost 13 of their last 14 games, and have lost three-consecutive series. Bowie and Erie will continue their six-game set on Saturday at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

