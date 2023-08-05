August 5, 2023
Annapolis’ Christopher Adkins Graduates from US Merchant Marine Academy

Christopher David Adkins of Annapolis recently graduated Cum Laude from the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, NY. Adkins earned a Bachelor of Science and a commission in the U. S. armed forces.  He also earned a Merchant Marine officer license, qualifying him to serve as an officer on any ship in the U.S. flag merchant marine. 

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is one of five U.S. federal service academies. It educates, and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers to serve the nation during peace and war. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes nominated Adkins.

All USMMA graduates incur an obligation to serve the United States. The U.S. Flag Merchant Marine – manned exclusively by American mariners – is essential for securing the country’s commerce in peacetime and delivering warfighters, weapons, and military supplies in times of conflict.  Most “Kings Pointers” serve for eight years as Navy reservists in the Strategic Sealift Officer Program while working aboard U.S. flag vessels; others will serve on active duty in our nation’s armed forces. 

By virtue of their elite training and real-world experience, graduates are ready to go on day one in service of American military strength and economic power. As part of his four-year education, Adkins spent one year training as a cadet aboard ocean-going vessels. 

The Academy welcomed Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks as the commencement speaker. Dr. Hicks told the graduates, “(A)gain and again throughout history, America’s merchant mariners have delivered. And today, merchant mariners remain an indispensable component of our national defense, because they continue to deliver: To Europe, where more than 70 vessels have helped bring supplies and equipment to U.S. allies and partners after Russia once again invaded Ukraine; And to the Indo-Pacific, where multiple strategic sealift ships provide critical maritime prepositioning of U.S. military equipment and supplies. What so many of you will do as merchant mariners enables our ability to project power globally,  to respond to crises and contingencies on short notice, and to campaign in support of joint operations.”

Dunkin Awards Scholarships to Two Area Seniors

Local Business Spotlight: Play It Again Sports

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

