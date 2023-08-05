August 5, 2023
Daily News Brief

Local Business Spotlight: Play It Again Sports

Once upon a time there was a store in the area called Play It Again Sports and it was THE place to go if you needed to buy some sporting equipment for a child that would not stop growing or maybe a new set of irons for your golf game. And then it closed! But now, Play It Again Sports is back, and bigger and better than ever!

Today we speak with AnTwan Jefferson who is the owner of this brand new Crofton business. After graduating from the USNA and serving our nation, AnTwan returned to “home” to raise a family and bring something to the community. We discussed the business model, how the whole process works, the popular gear and much more. We also learn that they do a big business with youth sports groups and also have a large inventory of new merchandise. The size of the store was a surprise for sure. So, when it comes to sporting goods, there is no longer a need to support the large big-box chains when you can just head up to Crofton and shop locally with AnTwan and his team!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

