Pitching Dominant Again as Bowie Wins Second Straight

Another strong pitching performance carried the Bowie Baysox to victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night, as Bowie held the division leader to only one run for the second-consecutive night in a 6-1 win.

Cade Povich continued his torment of Richmond batters, as the lefty struck out the first four batters of the game to set the tone in a five-inning performance. Allowing just a solo home run to Victor Bericoto in the fifth inning, one of only two hits on the night, Povich (W, 6-7) struck out nine batters to give Bowie breathing room. In three outings against Richmond this season, Povich has allowed only one run in 17 innings, while striking out 32 batters.

Out of the bullpen, Houston Roth, Nolan Hoffman, and Nick Richmond combined for four scoreless innings, allowing only one more Richmond hit.

Bowie saw most of their offense come across in the fourth inning. With three-consecutive batters reaching safely to open the frame, Joseph Rosa gave Bowie the early lead with a single to center field. After a walk by starter Ryan Murphy (L, 1-5) loaded the bases, Billy Cook cleared the congestion with a double to the left field corner to cap the four-spot in the frame.

Two more runs came home in the fifth inning against Richmond’s Ben Madison. Jud Fabian and Coby Mayo opened the inning with a pair of walks, and Greg Cullen was able to bounce a ball underneath the first baseman’s glove to bring in both runners.

Improving to 35-45 on the season, Bowie will have a chance take half of the series on Sunday when they conclude the six-game set. Connor Gillispie will get the start for Bowie, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

