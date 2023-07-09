July 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 82 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
How To Assess The Value of Your Car For Resale Man Shot Behind Eastport Apartment Building Forward, Crooked Crab, Pherm, and Hysteria Brewing ALL Say Cheers to the Library! TOMORROW: Join Green Drinks in the Paca Gardens Baltimore Washington Medical Center Earns Gold Level “Safe Sleep” Certification from Cribs for Kids
Local News

Pitching Dominant Again as Bowie Wins Second Straight

Another strong pitching performance carried the Bowie Baysox to victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night, as Bowie held the division leader to only one run for the second-consecutive night in a 6-1 win.

Cade Povich continued his torment of Richmond batters, as the lefty struck out the first four batters of the game to set the tone in a five-inning performance. Allowing just a solo home run to Victor Bericoto in the fifth inning, one of only two hits on the night, Povich (W, 6-7) struck out nine batters to give Bowie breathing room. In three outings against Richmond this season, Povich has allowed only one run in 17 innings, while striking out 32 batters.

Out of the bullpen, Houston Roth, Nolan Hoffman, and Nick Richmond combined for four scoreless innings, allowing only one more Richmond hit.

Bowie saw most of their offense come across in the fourth inning. With three-consecutive batters reaching safely to open the frame, Joseph Rosa gave Bowie the early lead with a single to center field. After a walk by starter Ryan Murphy (L, 1-5) loaded the bases, Billy Cook cleared the congestion with a double to the left field corner to cap the four-spot in the frame.

Two more runs came home in the fifth inning against Richmond’s Ben Madison. Jud Fabian and Coby Mayo opened the inning with a pair of walks, and Greg Cullen was able to bounce a ball underneath the first baseman’s glove to bring in both runners.

Improving to 35-45 on the season, Bowie will have a chance take half of the series on Sunday when they conclude the six-game set. Connor Gillispie will get the start for Bowie, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Previous Article

Annapolis Police Searching for Two Suspects Who Assaulted Officers

 Next Article

Mayor Buckley Nominates Former Consultant as Planning and Zoning Director

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu