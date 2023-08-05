August 5, 2023
Local News

Dunkin Awards Scholarships to Two Area Seniors

Courtesy  Photo: Meklit Mesfin (L) and Madison Sokolowski (R)

Dunkin’ and its DMV franchisees launched their second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship this past spring, which awarded $125,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students throughout the DMV, two from Anne Arundel County.. 

In partnership with Scholarship America, 50 students throughout the DMV region each received a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school of their choice for the Fall 2023 academic year. Dunkin’s DMV Regional Scholarship Program accommodates current part-time and full-time undergraduate students and high school seniors. These recipients were selected based on their academic record, demonstrated leadership skills and overall commitment to their school and local community. 

 The goal of the regional scholarship is to recognize hardworking students in the DMV and to help ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education. To date, Dunkin’ of the DMV has awarded over $225,000 in scholarships to 90 students since the program’s inception in 2022. 

Locally, Madison Sokolowski from Annapolis will be attending Towson University to study Cell and Molecular Biology. And Meklit Mesfin  of Crofton will head to Vanderbilt University to study neuroscience.

“On behalf of my fellow local Dunkin’ franchisees, we are thrilled to support these hardworking and deserving students throughout the DMV,” said Parag Patel, DMV-area Dunkin’ franchisee. “Whether it’s serving your morning cup of coffee or helping support our youth in the pursuit of higher education, our team is proud to help keep our communities running.” 

A recognition ceremony to award each of the student recipients with their scholarship was held at Nationals Park on Wednesday, August 2.

