July 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 87 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
The Importance Of Building And Maintaining Key Relationships In Your Industry Hospice’s Fashion For A Cause Shatters Record! CRAB Cup Race and Party Scheduled for August 19th Pittman Names New Director for Office of Equity and Human Rights Route 50 Temporary Ramp Closures Throughout Summer
Local News

Pittman Names New Director for Office of Equity and Human Rights

Today, County Executive Pittman announced the appointment of Asha Smith as the new Director of the Office of Equity and Human Rights (OEHR), which was created to further support the county’s development of policies, programs, and procedures that prioritize equity, diversity, and inclusion.  

“Embedding equity, diversity, and inclusion in the functions and procedures of our local institutions is now more important than ever,” said County Executive Pittman. “I look forward to Asha’s leadership as we continue to make Anne Arundel County the best place for all.”

The OEHR is charged with ensuring equal access to the rights and privileges of living, working, visiting, and doing business in Anne Arundel County. The office will coordinate the county’s compliance with federal, state, and local equal employment opportunity laws; and manage discrimination complaints against the county and its departments. It will also support quasi-governmental agencies and partners in establishing and maintaining best practices to deliver services and conduct operations equitably. 

Smith brings over fifteen years of experience as an attorney and human resources professional, specializing in anti-discrimination, disability, and employee leave laws. She recently served as Anne Arundel County’s Equal Opportunity and Human Relations Officer. In that role, she coordinated the county’s language access program, conducted fair housing and equal employment opportunity investigations, and ensured countywide compliance with equal opportunity and anti-discrimination laws. 

“The establishment of this new office builds on the work that so many have done to ensure that every resident of this county has access to the opportunities and resources that it offers,” said Asha Smith. “From Brooklyn to Shady Side, people from innumerable backgrounds call this beautiful county home. It has a rich history, and we are adding to that legacy.”  

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Cornell University. She received her law degree from New York University School of Law, and started her legal career as a staff attorney in the law enforcement bureau of the New York City Commission on Human Rights. While serving as a staff attorney, she investigated and resolved alleged violations of the city’s anti-discrimination statute in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations.

The OEHR is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Assistant Director. Interested applicants can view the job posting and apply here.

Previous Article

Route 50 Temporary Ramp Closures Throughout Summer

 Next Article

CRAB Cup Race and Party Scheduled for August 19th

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu