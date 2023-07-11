July 11, 2023
CRAB Cup Race and Party Scheduled for August 19th

The Eastport Yacht Club will once again host the  Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)’s CRAB Cup for disabled sailors on Saturday, August, 19th, from noon, complete with an online fundraising race.

The CRAB Cup Race allows disabled sailors to compete in a series of races. The racing area will be in the Annapolis Harbor and the mouth of the Severn River. Followed by an after-party at 4:00 pm at the Eastport Yacht Club.

CRAB, a non-profit in Annapolis, Maryland, provides sailing opportunities for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

