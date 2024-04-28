Basallo’s Two Homers Lift Baysox to a Sunday Win in Richmond

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a final of 4-2 from The Diamond on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

Orioles No. 2 prospect Samuel Basallo launched his second and third homers of the season to record his first multi-homer game in Double-A. It’s the 19-year-old’s fourth multi-homer game of his career and his first two-homer game since September 2, 2023 when he was with High-A Aberdeen against Jersey Shore.

After a scoreless first three innings, Richmond (11-10) scored the first runs of the game in the fourth off Bowie (11-10) starting right-hander Seth Johnson on a two-run single by Carter Howell. The Orioles No. 10 prospect delivered his longest start on the road this season, going four innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with a season-high six strikeouts in a no-decision. At one point, Johnson struck out four batters in a row.

In the sixth inning, after a throwing error by Richmond shortstop Will Wilson, Basallo teed off Giants No. 8 prospect and left-handed reliever Reggie Crawford (L, 1-1) for a two-run game-tying homer to center field. The home run traveled an estimated distance of 410 feet at an exit velocity of 104 mph.

After Silas Ardoin walked, Frederick Bencosme singled him in to give Bowie a 3-2 lead with two outs in the sixth. The Orioles No. 27 prospect has now collected a hit in 14 of his first 19 Double-A games and is tied for fourth in the Eastern League with 23 hits on the year.

In the eighth, Basallo blasted his second home run of the game off left-hander Nick Swiney, an opposite field solo shot for his third hit of the game. It’s Basallo’s first three RBI game at Double-A and his second three-hit game at Double-A in his career.

Right-hander Carlos Tavera (W, 2-0) entered the game for Bowie in the fifth and threw five shutout innings, allowing only one hit, no walks and striking out six to earn the win. The 25-year-old faced the minimum number of hitters in the outing and retired the last 11 Richmond batters in a row to seal the win for the Baysox.

The Baysox return to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday, April 30 at 6:05 pm for a two-week homestand beginning with six games against the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

