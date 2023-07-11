Route 50 Temporary Ramp Closures Throughout Summer

The State Highway Administration will temporarily close two on-ramps from Broadneck Peninsula service roads in Annapolis to eastbound US 50/US 301 approaching the Bay Bridge next week as part of its continuing efforts to improve traffic flow and safety during peak summer travel times. The US 50/US 301 Pilot Ramp Management Project will require travelers to access the highway using other state-maintained interchanges. The pilot aims to reduce congestion along the adjacent service roads and encourage travelers to stay on US 50.

“Safe and efficient roadway operations for motorists and area residents remains our focus, especially during peak summer travel times,” State Highway Administrator Tim Smith said. “We appreciate the public’s patience during this summer pilot project as we continue to seek solutions to manage traffic impacts within the Broadneck Peninsula.”

Beginning July 13 and continuing through Sunday, September 3, the entrance ramps from Whitehall Road (Exit 30) and Oceanic Drive (Exit 32) onto eastbound US 50/US 301 will be closed from 10 a.m. Thursdays to 6 p.m. Sundays. During those periods, motorists wishing to access eastbound US 50/US 301 from Whitehall Road, Skidmore Drive, Oceanic Drive and Old Ferry Slip Road must enter from Buschs Frontage Road/St. Margaret’s Road. Any drivers who continue on the service roads to Oceanic Drive will have to travel back nearly three miles to the Buschs Frontage Road/St. Margaret’s Road interchange to access eastbound US 50/US 301.

Detour signs and portable variable message boards will be placed along cpnnecting state roads to guide drivers during the ramp closures. On June 28, crews permanently closed the Whitehall Road entry and exit crossover (Exit 31).

The pilot project follows a two-weekend evaluation conducted by the State Highway Administration last summer of a signalized Oceanic Drive on-ramp to eastbound US 50/US 301. After that study, it was determined additional data collection was needed to evaluate long-range traffic patterns.

Drivers are encouraged to use the State Highway Administration’s Coordinated Highway Action Response Team website – www.chart.md.gov – to view traffic cameras, monitor traffic conditions and plan their routes. Portable variable message signs along US 50 and I-97, barriers and temporary traffic signs will be placed on various state roads to provide advance notice for area travelers. Additional information on the US 50/US 301 Ramp Management Pilot is available here.

Customers with questions about the pilot project may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000, toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

