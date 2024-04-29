Daily News Brief | April 29, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

The Boatyard Bar & Grill is honored by the Oyster Recovery Partnership. The League of Women Voters has a voter’s guide and we dropped a podcast with them yesterday. The rent is better but it is still too damned high. Annapolis is becoming lottery winner central. Annapolis High has built a huge and amazing chicken. We have a bunch of discount codes for you and a heads up on ticket sales for two events. Of course, we have our Canines and Crosstreks with Puppy and Tizzy who need a home ASAP. And finally, the Local Business Spotlight with Annapolis College Consulting and College Sharks with a free offer!

Ann Covington from CovingtonAlsina is here with the Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 29th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I had an awesome weekend– Friday boat show, a fantastic show at the Kennedy Center on Friday night with dinner at Founding Farmers. My kiddo was in town for a bit and we got a great dinner at 100 Lots in Edgewater. And made it to the inaugural Naptown Vinyl Record Show which was a huge success and I suspect will be back next year! And to boot I got a 10 mile bike ride around BWI after dropping kiddo off at the train station! And, just a quick reminder in case you are not signed up. Our daily news recap newsletter is great for news that happens after this drops in the morning and what happens over the weekend! It’s local, free, and hits your inbox at 7 pm every night. I’ ll drop a sign up link right here!

Anyhow, we have a whole lot of news to catch up on, so, shall we?

The Oyster Recovery Partnership has recognized Annapolis’s Boatyard Bar & Grill for their significant contribution to the Chesapeake Bay restoration by donating 846 bushels of oyster shells. This contribution is part of a broader effort that has helped the Shell Recycling Alliance collect approximately 29,000 bushels, supporting the health of the Bay by providing habitats for juvenile oysters. The shells are processed and populated with spat at the University of Maryland’s Oyster Hatchery before being planted in the Bay. Congrats to Dick Franyo and his team!

League of Women Voters of Anne Arundel County has launched their Voters’ Guide for the 2024 Maryland Primary Election, available on their website LWVAACMD.org. The guide offers non partisan voting information, allowing users to compare candidates and prepare a personalized ballot. Print copies are available at local libraries and senior centers or we have the online version at EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Also we dropped a VERY interesting pod with the League’s president, Amanda SubbaRao yesterday–so before you go out and vote, do check that out–lots of good stuff there!

In housing news, a report from Rent Research indicates a slight decrease in Maryland’s median apartment rent, down to $1,869 in March. This marks a minor drop compared to last year, contrasting with rent spikes in other states like Connecticut and Minnesota. The report suggests that high housing costs are keeping potential buyers in the rental market, contributing to a tempered rent growth despite increased demand. But as Jimmy McMillan says….

Annapolis is getting to be lottery lucky. First that guy won two one million dollar pulls on Power Ball from a 7 Eleven. Now, a lucky Fast Play ticket buyer in Annapolis won a record $229,679.55 jackpot at the Royal Farms store in Eastport. I guess the rent is no longer too damn high for this winner!

Gotta love A-High. Students at Annapolis High School have once again demonstrated their artistic skills and community spirit by creating a decorative chicken statue for the Busch Library. This project, inspired by a donation from the city’s iconic statue creator, involved students from diverse backgrounds, including those from minority and special needs groups. The statue, themed around their favorite classic children’s books, symbolizes the unity and creative collaboration fostered among the students. Check it out at the West Street Library!

Hopefully you caught our Canines and Crosstreks on Friday with Puppy and Tizzy–a bonded terrier pair that needs a home. They’ve been at the SPCA too long! Hopefully you have some room in your heart for them. If you missed it, go back and have a listen!

On Saturday, we spoke with Lee Norwood from Annapolis College Consulting and College Sharks. And if you have a kid headed to college, you NEED to listen because we have a code for the first 50 people to enroll in College Sharks– Not a 10% off deal either– this is 100% off. Yes, free enrollment.

And speaking of discount codes… the Annapolis Irish Festival is Saturday and the Fiesta Latina is on Sunday at the fairgrounds and if you go to ABCEventsInc.com and use the code EOA when you check out, you’ll save 50% on all general admission tickets! A little further down the line on June 22nd, it is Eastport A Rockin’, and if you go to EastportARockin.com and use the code EOAEAR24 you will save $5 off all general admission tickets. And (I know we are event heavy) on Wednesday, not only is it May Day, but tickets for Bands in the Sand and the Paca Girlfriends Party will be going on sale and both of these sell out quickly, so strike while the iron is hot!

OK, that's a wrap–

Ann Covington is here with her Money Monday Report. And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecasted weather report you’re going to find! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

