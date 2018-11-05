“Herrmann
Dog stabbed while trying to intervene in Annapolis assault.

| November 5, 2018
Annapolis City Police officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Silopanna road on a Friday evening around 6pm for an assault in progress and learned Jesus Hernandez Garcia, 24, of Annapolis assaulted the adult female victim and the family dog.

The assault began when Hernandez Garcia grabbed the victim’s hair and started punching her. Then he grabbed a glass bottle and tried to strike the victim in the head.

The family dog moved between the victim and Hernandez Garcia, so he grabbed a folding knife and stabbed the pet in the neck. The victim’s hand was also cut by the knife.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The dog was cared for by Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control, but later died from its injuries.

Hernandez Garcia was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, aggravated cruelty to animal and animal cruelty.

Hernandez Garcia is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention without bond.

