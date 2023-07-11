Hospice’s Fashion For A Cause Shatters Record!

A high-spirited crowd took over an automotive service center to break a record – the most money raised in one night in the 13-year history of Fashion for a Cause. On June 8 at Porsche Annapolis, businesses, organizations, and individuals broke that record, raising nearly $200,000 for Chesapeake Kids, the Hospice of the Chesapeake program which supports children living with and affected by advanced illness and loss.

This unique event began in the morning with Porsche Annapolis surrendering their facility to a production team that turned their service bays into a happening night spot complete with a fashion runway. Tool carts lined the walls, food trucks parked outside the garage doors, and food and drink vendors set up throughout the room. Bryan Nehman, cohost of C4 and Bryan Nehman weekday mornings on WBAL NewsRadio, once again emceed the event, having made his debut appearance last year.

As violinist and Prince George’s County Police Officer Alex Strachan played “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” Laura Fitzsimons shared her story. With her youngest daughter Brielle by her side, she told the audience how her eldest daughter, Laney, was cared for by the Chesapeake Kids team and how the Chesapeake Life Center helped them cope with their loss when she passed. Her poignant story no doubt inspired many in the room to donate on the spot to help make the event a record-breaking fundraiser.

Then the music pumped up as 34 community members modeled summer fashions and accessories provided by Annapolis clothing retailers 3 Sisters, Alpaca International, Anthropologie, B Boutique, Bohemian Black, Charm City Run LLC, The Cottage, Helly Hansen, J.McLaughlin, Lilac Bijoux, The Lucky Knot, Modern Lusso, Parlay, Scout & Molly’s of Annapolis, South Moon Under, Stardust Deluxe and Trendy Tides Boutique. There were many delicious sips and bites provided by a variety of vendors, including Caliente Grille, Carpaccio, Diehl Farm, Gray Wolf Spirits, Kilwins, Main and Market, Pussers Caribbean Grille, Tap 99 – Beer and Wine, and True Food Kitchen as well as from food trucks, Green Valley, Sweet Satisfaction and Truck of Deliciousness.

All Images (c) 2023 Mike B Photography

The event was generously supported by community businesses and leaders including Presenting Sponsor Porsche Annapolis; Red Carpet Sponsors Sara Starry and The Wilburn Company; Fashionista Sponsors Charter Financial Group, Moran Insurance, The Murray McGehrin Group, Dr. Mairead O’Reilly, Bill & Laura Westervelt and Tap 99; Supermodel Sponsors, #makingadifference Fund, Appliance Distributors Unlimited, Dr. Parabh Gill, HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation, M&T Bank, and REJ Consulting; Celebrity Sponsors, Baldwin Homes, Michael and Stacy Brady, Brennan Title Company, Campion Hruby Landscape Architects, Amy Castleberry, Dr. Maria Colucciello, Dr. Paul Davies Family Foundation, First Citizens Bank, J. A. Chisholm PE LLC, John and Terri Hussman, Marian and Barry Kaufman, Tim McDonough and Cary Melnyk, Patient First, Nancy Smit and Julien Hecht, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Wendy Urban and What’s Up? Media; and dozens more.

