Life In The Area

DNR: More Than 4,000 Take First Day Hike Across Maryland

Hikers trek the trail at Assateague State Park on New Year’s Day 2024. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Hikers trek the trail at Assateague State Park on New Year’s Day 2024. Photo by Anthony Burrows, Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Over the New Year’s weekend, a whopping 4,248 individuals embarked on First Day Hikes, collectively covering an impressive 10,691 miles across 40 Maryland state parks, as per data from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

From December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, park rangers orchestrated 47 planned hikes and various programs, complemented by 15 self-guided opportunities on Maryland’s public lands. Despite diverse weather conditions, participants experienced everything from snowy landscapes to sunny mornings with showers.

Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Taking a First Day Hike has truly become a magnificent Maryland tradition.” She added, “We are proud to welcome people from every corner of Maryland and beyond to our state’s gorgeous natural spaces.”

Ranger-led activities drew 3,153 visitors, covering approximately 7,961 miles, while 1,095 individuals explored self-guided hikes spanning at least 2,730 miles. A survey revealed that 154 hikers traversed over 77 miles in Maryland’s state parks.

Unique events attracted a diverse crowd to the parks. Tuckahoe State Park hosted a First Day Horse Ride, in collaboration with the Tuckahoe Equestrian Center, attracting 50 riders. Gunpowder Falls State Park’s Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail organized a First Day Bike Ride, attended by several cyclists, all first-time park visitors. Meanwhile, Smallwood State Park witnessed the charming addition of a cat in a backpack, accompanying two new area hikers.

The First Day Hike tradition thrives, bringing people together to kick off the new year immersed in Maryland’s natural beauty.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

