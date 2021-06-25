Fisher Cats Rout Baysox 10-2, Losing Streak Extended to Six Games

The Baysox early lead was foiled as New Hampshire’s six-run sixth inning sent the Baysox to defeat 10-2 on Thursday night.

Bowie’s only runs came on a throwing error by LJ Talley in the fourth that scored the runners from second and third. The Cats broke the tie in the fifth with two runs then continued to extend their lead the following inning. Their six-run sixth inning was highlighted by a two-RBI single from Chris Bec and another two-RBI single from Otto Lopez.

New Hampshire added another run in the ninth off a solo homer from Vinny Capra to left-center.

The Baysox combined for three hits, Patrick Dorrian and Toby Welk were the only Bowie batters to collect hits. Dorrian went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Welk went 1-for-4 scoring a run as well. Four Baysox batters also drew at least one walk.

Kyle Brnovich started on the mound for Bowie and made his Double-A debut. He went four innings and allowed three hits, one run, and one walk while striking out six batters. Diogenes Almengo, Gray Fenter, and David Lebron also pitched out of the bullpen.

The Baysox extended their losing streak to six games with the loss. They are now 27-16, a half-game ahead of Akron for first place in the Double-A Northeast League’s Southwest Division.

Bowie will try to win their first game in eight days this evening at 7:05 in game four of the six-game series with the Cats. Right-hander Mike Baumann (0-1, 6.28 ERA) gets the start for the Baysox against right-hander Maximo Castillo (4-1, 5.24 ERA) for New Hampshire.

