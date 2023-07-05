Scrabble is a highly popular board game in which players can use up to seven tiles to score points. Playing Scrabble is simple for even new players. Every player has seven letters, and they need to arrange them into a word that should connect with the words already in the play in a crossword-type game.

ESL students can enjoy a classroom session with this popular game and reap all its benefits. Scrabble becomes more than just a game; it becomes a useful ally in learning a language. Scrabble provides greater knowledge of language structure and improves vocabulary by motivating players to arrange letter tiles and explore numerous word possibilities.

This game can help ESL students, in particular, reinforce spelling patterns and boost their general language competence. They can learn new things and also improve their command of the English language. Explore the top 5 benefits of playing Scrabble in the ESL classroom.

Improves Vocabulary

Playing Scrabble will promote vocabulary building among ESL students. Many new words will come across the game that encourages them to know their meaning. If you want to improve your child’s vocabulary in an interesting way, you can explain what the words you placed in the game mean.

Always ask the players if they know the word no matter who makes the play. Tell anyone who is not familiar with what the word means if they’re not sure. If it’s feasible, ask one of your participants to explain the definition because doing so will help him remember the vocabulary even better.

Develops the spelling ability

In addition to vocabulary, ESL students can also see an improvement in their spelling ability. They develop their ability to spell the words correctly. A person and his fellow players will want to spell each word precisely.

This will be particularly useful if your students use words you taught them in games. If you prefer to keep score, you could award extra points—ten is a decent number—to anyone who correctly pronounces a word from the present lexicon.

Improves Time Management

While continuously competing in tournaments, a Scrabble player gains additional abilities like time management and efficiency. It takes a lot of focus and patience to prepare for a tournament and to sit through it successfully, which also helps pupils put in the same amount of study time for school.

Learning time management also makes the players manage time effectively in other areas like studies and their profession. Effective time management helps improve productivity and offers other benefits in their profession.

Developing Social Skills

Playing the Scrabble game helps players develop their social skills, as it encourages discussions among them. Participants may gain the ability to explain their choices and make friends. They would also learn to communicate with opponents in a friendly manner.

If the participants are teenagers or adults, they get a chance to explore the Scrabble online world. They can chat with players across the world and develop their social skills. If the participants are kids, parents need to take safety measures while their kids communicate with others online.

Grouping of Letters

Grouping of letters is a part of learning any language. Scrabble requires players to arrange letter tiles to check the possible letter combinations to discover a word. Scrabble is a great teaching tool for ESL (English as a Second Language) students. Students can actively explore different letter combinations and find new words by participating in the game.

Common vowel combinations like “ee” or “ou” help students to learn different spelling patterns. Students who find it challenging to combine letters can use a Scrabble words tool to find the possible combinations. It offers kids a fun, engaging atmosphere where they may expand their vocabulary and sharpen their language abilities.

Summing Up

Word games like Scrabble offer plenty of benefits to players. From improving their command over the language and vocabulary to developing social skills, players can spend quality time with others. In addition, they develop creative and logical skills that enable them to solve problems in exams and competitions that prepare them for success in their career and profession.

