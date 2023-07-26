Daily News Brief | July 26, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A fiery motorcycle crash kills one in Annapolis. City Attorney Lyles was rejected for his new position by the State Supreme Court. There's a pickeball tournament coming to Ball At The Mall presented by the Anne Arundel County Chamber. A new art exhibition opened not at the Mitchell Museum, not at Maryland Hall, but at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. The 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Fest is coming and we have a discount code for you. And for a special treat, Laura Osnes is coming from Broadway to Annapolis to celebrate the Classic Theatre of Maryland's tenth anniversary at Maryland Hall on Saturday–be sure to catch our bonus pod we did with her.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, yesterday was a first for me. I was recording a phone podcast and that storm that would not quit rolled through. It will be interesting to see how much thunder came through!

We don’t have a ton of details on this, but early yesterday morning, the Annapolis Police responded to Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive for a motorcycle accident. When they arrived they found a motorcycle fully engulfed in flames and the deceased rider in the median. They have not speculated what caused the crash, nor have they identified the victim as the next of kin had not yet been notified. If we get an update, we’ll update our story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

This is interesting and strange. On July 14th we told you about City Attorney Michael Lyles leaving the City to be the Bar Council of the Maryland State Attorney Grievance Commission. Well, he took it back. According to the Maryland Daily Record, the State Supreme Court declined to confirm him for the position. Had he been confirmed, Lyles would have been the first African American to serve as Bar Counsel. Lyles referred all questions to the Supreme Court who predictably did not say anything. Lyles seemed like a shoo-in more than a week ago, so I wonder what happened to make the court swing the other way. With the recent demands by some residents calling for an investigation into fraud waste and abuse, perhaps the City Council should dig a little deeper to find out why as it could be a liability to the city or nothing at all.

No sooner did pickleball get up and running at the mall with Ball at the Mall than they went and scheduled their very first tournament sponsored by the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce. It will run from August 10th through 13th and is called the Blue Crab Classic and is open to the 18 and older crowd. Skill level, they claim, is irrelevant. Want in? Sign up atannearundelchamber.org and then drop down on the events link. Pretty exciting.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is a little more museum-y of late. They just opened a new art exhibition featuring oil paintings of classic vessels, landscapes, and of course our Bay. These are on loan from the collection of Dr. George and Joan Schonholtz through November. So get over to the museum on Second Street. They are open 10 AM to 3 PM daily.

Well, here’s something you better not wait for. You snooze, you lose. Laura Osnes is coming to Maryland Hall on Saturday to celebrate Classic Theatre of Maryland’s Tenth Anniversary! She is a renowned Broadway performer and when you couple her with the Unified Jazz Ensemble and the Classic Theatre’s cabaret performers, you will get a Little Bit of Broadway and All that Jazz! Tickets are on sale now at MarylandHall.org and they are going quick. And in case you missed it, we talked to Laura on Monday and dropped a bonus pod with her yesterday morning, so do give that a listen as well!

EYEMSF23 That is the secret code that is going to save you 20% on every single General Admission ticket you purchase to the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. This year it is a little early–August 19th and 20th. And it is not at Sandy Point, but right here at City Dock in Annapolis and will feature your favorite seafood dishes from local restaurants. I saw Fed House, McGarvey’s Market House, O’Brien’s, and Choptank on the list of participating places. Will be an awesome event this year! Tickets and info at abceventsinc.com and again EYE, like us, MSF like Maryland Seafood Festival, and 23 like 2023!

